You could hear the crack of a bat from outside the stadium.
Patrick Kivlehan hit it out of the park at the bottom of the ninth with the Chihuahuas facing the visiting Round Rock Express during a hot June game at Southwest University Park.
A child on a scooter outside the ballpark caught the ball – a piece of memorabilia that days later would be worth much more: That’s when Kivlehan learned he would be a part of the USA baseball team in the Tokyo Olympics.
On July 14, Kivlehan left for North Carolina, where Team USA will be practicing prior to the Olympics’ opening ceremonies July 23.
Team USA will play its first game on July 29 against team Israel, featuring former Texas Rangers All-Star second baseman Ian Kinsler.
Two former Chihuahuas are joining Kivlehan in Japan: pitcher Edwin Jackson, who was with the team in 2016, and catcher Tim Federowicz, who played for El Paso in 2015.
This marks the first time that baseball is part of the Olympics since 2008, when Team USA took the bronze in Beijing. The team won gold at the 2000 Sydney games, as well as bronze in Atlanta in 1996.
But it’s not the first time Kivlehan plays during an international multi-sport event: He suited up for Team USA during the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto.
For Kivlehan, timing is everything. He almost missed his chance to be a part of the Olympic team.
That’s because he was up in San Diego with the Padres – the Chihuahuas’ parent team – when the team started forming.
“Being in the majors made me ineligible to be on the Olympic team,” he said. “But when I got sent down (to the Chihuahuas) and got taken off the Padres’ 40-man roster, I became eligible again.”
During a recent Seattle Mariners/New York Yankees series broadcast, Yankees announcer John Flaherty praised Kivlehan for having made Team USA. Flaherty hails from the same part of New York as Kivlehan.
Kivlehan, a 31-year-old outfielder, has emerged as a player to watch, amassing by July 10 a team-leading 17 home runs (about a quarter of all the team’s home runs).
He also boasts an on-base-percentage of .337, and a batting average of .287 (notably above the Chihuahuas’ team average of .266).
Despite the high numbers, stats don’t cross Kivlehan’s mind that often. He prefers a more instinctual approach to the game.
“I’m not the most technical guy. I rely a lot on my athletic ability, but for the most part it’s ‘foot down early, see ball, hit ball, and try and hit it far.’ I feel if you keep too much track of the numbers, you might lose a gut feeling for the game.”
Stats or not, the change of scenery seems to have had a positive effect on Kivlehan.
This is his first year in El Paso. He was previously with the Toronto Blue Jays organization playing with its Triple-A affiliate, the Buffalo Bisons in Buffalo, NY, where he was also that team’s homerun leader in 2019.
While the climate is a bit of a change from Buffalo, there’s something in the water (or dirt) in El Paso that’s causing Kivlehan to find his groove.
“I think it’s just a comfort level. Something about being comfortable here, in this clubhouse. It also helps that we always have a packed stadium here.”
Kivlehan says he hopes to continue playing for the foreseeable future, eventually hoping to get into broadcasting.
Chihuahuas’ broadcaster Tim Haggerty says “the door is open” for Kivlehan to assist whenever he trades in his bat for a microphone.
In the meantime, the El Paso baseball community has embraced the slugging New Yorker as one of its own. Soon, so may everyone following Team USA during the Olympics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.