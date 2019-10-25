Mark your calendars to fetch the fun with the El Paso Chihuahuas in 2020.
The Triple A minor league baseball team recently announced their home schedule, which will kick off with opening night on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, against the Las Vegas Aviators at Southwest University Park.
The team’s seventh season includes 70 home games of a 140-game schedule, which will run through Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020.
Information: epchihuahuas.com; 915-533-BASE.
2020 Chihuahuas Home Schedule
April 14-16 vs. Las Vegas Aviators
April 17 vs. Salt Lake Bees
April 29-May 3 vs. Tacoma Rainiers
May 8-11 vs. Sacramento River Cats
May 16-19 vs. Salt Lake Bees
May 30-June vs. Albuquerque Isotopes
June 3-7 vs. Las Vegas Aviators
June 17-19 vs. Nashville Sounds
June 20-23 vs. Memphis Redbirds
June 30-July 3 vs. Reno Aces
July 8-12 vs. Fresno Grizzlies
July 13-15 All-Star Break
July 20-23 vs. Sacramento River Cats
July 28-30 vs. Iowa Cubs
July 31-Aug. 3 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers
Aug. 13-16 vs. Reno Aces
Aug. 17-20 vs. Albuquerque Isotopes
Aug. 25-27 vs. Tacoma Rainiers
Aug. 28-30 vs. Fresno Grizzlies