Mark your calendars to fetch the fun with the El Paso Chihuahuas in 2020.

The Triple A minor league baseball team recently announced their home schedule, which will kick off with opening night on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, against the Las Vegas Aviators at Southwest University Park.

The team’s seventh season includes 70 home games of a 140-game schedule, which will run through Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020.

Information: epchihuahuas.com; 915-533-BASE.

2020 Chihuahuas Home Schedule

April 14-16 vs. Las Vegas Aviators

April 17 vs. Salt Lake Bees

April 29-May 3 vs. Tacoma Rainiers

May 8-11 vs. Sacramento River Cats

May 16-19 vs. Salt Lake Bees

May 30-June vs. Albuquerque Isotopes

June 3-7 vs. Las Vegas Aviators

June 17-19 vs. Nashville Sounds

June 20-23 vs. Memphis Redbirds

June 30-July 3 vs. Reno Aces

July 8-12 vs. Fresno Grizzlies

July 13-15   All-Star Break

July 20-23 vs. Sacramento River Cats

July 28-30 vs. Iowa Cubs 

July 31-Aug. 3 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers

Aug. 13-16 vs. Reno Aces

Aug. 17-20 vs. Albuquerque Isotopes

Aug. 25-27 vs. Tacoma Rainiers

Aug. 28-30 vs. Fresno Grizzlies

