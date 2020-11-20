Chico and Ozzy – the mascots for the El Paso Chihuahuas and El Paso Locomotive FC, respectively – have joined forces for a virtual toy drive to benefit two community organizations.
The Chico and Ozzy Holiday Giveback presented by Helen of Troy will help raise money to purchase toys for children at Child Crisis Center of El Paso and the Lower Dyer Community Center. Organizers said the two have been greatly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic
The drive is an initiative of the El Paso Chihuahuas and El Paso Locomotive Foundations, both of which are part of the MountainStar Sports Group Foundation.
To help, the public can make donations through Dec. 13 and be entered to win prizes. A minimum of $5 is required.
The larger the donation, the more chances to win. A $5 donation gets donors 30 entries; 100 entries for $10; 600 entries for $20; 1,000 entries for $50; and 2,500 entries for $100.
The grand prize drawing includes jerseys, caps tickets to the Chihuahuas and Locomotive games and more. Ten winners will be chosen at random to receive a Chico and Ozzy fan pack.
Winners will be announced Dec. 14.
Information: klewis@epchihuahuas.com; epchihuahuas.com; eplocomotivefc.com.
