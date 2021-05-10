Just like you, Chico and Ozzy spent most of the past year socially distancing from their friends as the Chihuahuas’ season was canceled and the Locomotive played limited games, many without their fans in the stands.
But as the sun shines on a new year, two of El Paso’s favorite mascots are ready and eager to come out and play!
We first met Ozzy, the gray Mexican free-tailed bat with purple wings and a mohawk, when he became the official mascot of the El Paso Locomotive FC soccer team in January 2020.
But then the pandemic struck, and he was grounded.
He was expected to fly again starting on May 8, when the team began season play.
Aside from supporting his team yearround, he likes to spend time with fans at Southwest University Park and in the community when it’s safe to do so.
He also has his own kids club! Here’s where to sign up: eplocomotivefc.com/kidsclub.
And you probably know Chico, the lovable Chihuahua who became the mascot of El Paso’s Triple A baseball team in April 2014. Can you believe he’s now 7?
With a scar on his face and a rip in his ear, the cuddly 7-foot tall pup with the spike collar is ready to come out of the dog house.
His team, the El Paso Chihuahuas, begin play at home on May 13.
Chico also has a Kids’ Club! Learn more here: milb.com/el-paso/community/kids-club
If you’re looking for something to do this summer, check out the teams’ home schedules.
Who knows, Chico and Ozzy may come hang out with you.
