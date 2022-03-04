It was all hits, all night as Chicago played two crisp, hour-plus sets packed with nearly every hit fans could ever want at the Abraham Chavez Theatre on Thursday, March 3.
Alongside titanic favorites like “Beginnings” and “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?,” the band broke out the entirety of trombonist James Pankow’s “Ballet For a Girl in Buchannan” suite, including the jubilant “Make Me Smile” and the all-time favorite ballad, “Color My World.”
Chicago also delved into its divisive 80s output with power ballad staples “You’re the Inspiration,” and “Hard Habit to Break,” much to the adoration of (most of) the audience.
Founding members Pankow, keyboardist Robert Lamm and trumpeter Lee Loughnane were lean, limber and energetic. They were backed enthusiastically by the band’s new-new blood: tenor Neil Donell, guitarist Tony Obrohta, saxophonist Ray Herrmann, bassist Brett Simons, drummer Walfredo Reyes Jr., percussionist Ramon Yslas and singing keyboardist Loren Gold – on loan from The Who.
And, as with any Chicago concert, the spirit of late, great guitarist Terry Kath was present and fluorescent.
When Loughnane told the audience “Are you all having a good time? Because in case you haven’t noticed, we sure are,” he wasn’t lying.
