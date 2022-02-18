Chicago drummer talks honoring band's classic hits ahead of El Paso show

In what is becoming a springtime tradition in the borderland, jazz rock hitmaker Chicago is returning to El Paso for a show at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 3 at the Abraham Chavez Theatre.
It’s Chicago’s first time back in El Paso since its 2018 show at the Plaza Theatre, where the band performed its landmark 1970 album, “Chicago II.” This time, the band will present a more traditional evening of hits like “Beginnings,” “Saturday in the Park,” and “Does Anybody Really Know What Time it is?”
With founding members and original songwriters Robert Lamm, James Pankow and Lee Loughnane, Chicago has undergone a sea of changes within the last decade. Bassist Jason Scheff, guitarist Keith Howland and drummer Tris Imboden – who replaced original members Peter Cetera, Terry Kath and Danny Seraphine – all moved on to other projects within the last six years.
The band’s current drummer, Walfredo Reyes Jr. – who played percussion with the band from 2012 until switching to the drum kit in 2018 – said new band member's jobs are to honor the music.
“Imagine that you’re a chef in a hit restaurant and people come for your dishes,” Reyes said by phone from his home outside Cincinnati. “Each of those dishes have ingredients, just like hits of Chicago have ingredients, and whoever comes in has to cover them. You have to learn the dish, and how to cook it.”
“My job was to take over what Tris was doing for 25 years, and when he arrived, he took over what Danny Seraphine did on those original hits,” he continued.
“You honor the songs. We are all a little different, so of course we bring a little of our own sounds, but I set up my drums the way Tris did, and he had his drums set up the way Danny did. Danny wrote the book, Tris followed it, and here I come to deliver the same dishes – those hit songs.”
Reyes is no stranger to filling big shoes. Aside from brief periods working with Gloria Estefan, Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham and The Band’s Robbie Robertson, he was the drummer for Santana during the transition from the rocky 80s output to the acclaimed 90s comeback.
He also alternated between drums and percussion for Traffic’s 1994 reunion tour alongside original drummer/percussionist Jim Capaldi. Reyes worked with Traffic singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Steve Winwood for a few years after the reunion ended.
On top of that, Reyes helped actor Javier Bardem learn to play the conga drums for his role as Desi Arnaz in the Aaron Sorkin film, “Being The Ricardos.”
Reyes was particularly primed to help: His grandfather Walfredo Reyes was a part of Arnaz’s original band back in Cuba.
“My grandfather played with Miguelito Valdez in the 30s and 40s and was called many times by Desi Arnaz to play trumpet and sing in his band,” Reyes said. “But (my grandfather) didn’t want to move to L.A., so he stayed in Cuba.”
Reyes said that he and Bardem hit it off based on their similar cultural backgrounds and their mutual love of rock-n-roll.
“When he commits, he commits,” Reyes said. “It’s like 150%. I found the same thing with Steve Winwood, and I find it in Chicago with Robert Lamm. They’re always asking questions, trying to learn more. They’re the humble people trying to be better.”
Reyes has often fielded online criticism from fans who claim the Chicago of the last 30-plus years is a specter of the original band formed in 1969.
He said that’s completely invalid given the presence of band’s main songwriters, Pankow and Lamm, who is also the band’s longtime vocalist.
“Do those people also criticize The Rolling Stones for touring with Steve Jordan on drums, a new bass player, and Ronnie Wood, who is technically not an original member? No,” he said. “The Stones still sell out stadiums.”
He goes on to say that transformation has always been a part of the band whose first album – “Chicago Transit Authority” – was the first album he bought with his own money.
“When Chicago came to Las Vegas (where Reyes grew up) in 1974, they sounded a little different from when I first heard that record in 1970,” he said. “I thought, ‘This is interesting.’ It’s because it was four years later. They were young and they were growing. A band should never be exactly the same as they were five years before. You should always try to get better and try new things.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.