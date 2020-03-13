Cher’s concert was an audio-visual spectacle: a lavish stage, dancers, costume changes – the works.
Aside from the spellbinding pomp and circumstance, the March 6 El Paso concert was a treatise on pure, unbridled confidence. Rightfully so, she’s the definition of an icon – a diva among divas – and she made sure that every single person in the Don Haskins Center knew exactly why by the end of the night.
After her entrance via descent from the roof in a blue wig, Cher underwent what felt like a dozen costume changes, spaced out by an incredibly nerve-racking aerial ballet and massive slideshows of Cher’s iconic looks, dresses, and clips from her various movie roles from her 55-year career – projected on a screen at least 50 feet tall behind a double-tiered stage.
Cher, 73, also indulged the crowd with a 10-minute monologue on self-empowerment.
“To the young women here, I don’t care what you think, follow your dreams and do what you want to do. To the older ladies, where’s your blue hair?”