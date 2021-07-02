Years ago, Javier Martinez – now a chef in Downtown El Paso –- saw a YouTube video of a drunken college kid demanding to be served a plate of bacon-jalapeño mac-and-cheese at a campus eatery in Connecticut.
Things escalated, and the University of Connecticut student was wrestled to the floor by restaurant employees, then campus cops, who arrested him and hauled him off, still hungry and still furious at being denied that late-night craving.
That student, Luke Gatti, later posted an apology for his behavior for that 2015 incident, but the encounter lived on in social media infamy, generating millions of views and a barrage of requests for mac-and-cheese donations for the then-student.
“I identified with that,” said Martinez, “and I thought, ‘Man if I ever have a place, I’m going to name a menu item called the ‘college kid.’’”
He has a place now – Cheezus at 210 N. Stanton – and the “College Kid” is part of the cheese-themed restaurant’s menu.
“We like to have fun, and we’re doing something different,” he said.
Martinez, who goes by the nickname “Gutter,” is putting his more than 20 years of cooking experience into this food venture with the hope of giving El Paso an array of made-from-scratch plates centered on cheese.
“It’s hard to define us. I don’t see other places like this. It’s comfort food done fast, and it’s really good comfort food,” he said. “The techniques we use here are not like the fast-food places – all of our techniques are done to generate a lot of flavor.”
Cheezus, which is a combination of Cheese and Jesus, is not a religious statement, the owners say, but rather an irreverent play on those words.
They have the “Baby Cheezus” and the “Oh Cheezus,” both popular items with ¼ pound of beef spiced with chorizo and bacon; the “Cheezmess,” which is a play on “chismes” – Spanish for gossip.
Also on the menu are custom plates of fries, salads, soups, grilled cheese sandwiches, vegetarian plates, desserts, and a customer favorite, the “Discada” – an innovative mac-and-cheese flavor medley based on spicy street tacos.
Erika Gomez, a 28-year-old El Pasoan, had just finished her order of the discada.
“Honestly, it was super good,” she said. “I love discada tacos, so I gave it a try and I was not disappointed.”
Her sister, 25-year-old Desiree Gomez, ordered the “Chicken Man,” a plate featuring sourdough, baked chicken, pesto, sun-dried tomato and mozzarella.
“It was really good,” she said. “We don’t have places like this in El Paso, and it’s a nice atmosphere to come out to with your friends for some comfort food.”
Jorge Morales, a former music journalist and one of the restaurant’s partners, said the concept started out as a food truck, and has established itself so far as a popular choice for the Downtown crowd since its opening in April.
“It’s a chill spot in the middle of it all. If you’re an employee Downtown, or you live Downtown, or are cruising through Downtown, it’s a small spot that is very comfortable. We’ll take good care of you,” he said.
Kenny Garcia, another partner, described Cheezus as a home-grown small business that is adding another flair to the Downtown food experience.
“We’re just local guys trying to make a good restaurant, by doing something different. It’s not the regular tacos and Mexican food, it is something that incorporates that, but in a different way.”
