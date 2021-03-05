Before the United States flew planes in World War I, it flew planes across the Southwest and into Mexico searching for Mexican revolutionary Pancho Villa.
Young pilots flew rickety biplanes – Curtiss JN2s, nicknamed Jennys – from Columbus, New Mexico, and a base Gen. John Pershing had established in Casas Grandes, Mexico.
On the March 13 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show,” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, historian Troy Ainsworth traces the early history of the Jennys, and how they helpedset the stage for the better aerial
firepower used in World War I.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM and streams live at Facebook.com/
ElPasoHistoryRadioShow. For more information, visit EPHistory.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.