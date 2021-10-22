The city recently held a grand opening of the Sylvia A. Carreon Community Center in the Lower Valley – the last of three approved under the 2012 quality of life bond.
The $11 million, 23,000-square-foot center at 709 Lomita at Lomaland Park opened Oct. 16. It features a double gymnasium, cardio weights room, game space, community meeting room, community kitchen, community cyber lounge and an outdoor courtyard.
The center is named after longtime community champion and former basketball coach Sylvia A Carreon, becoming the first community center in El Paso to be named after a Latina woman. The center’s gym is named after retired El Paso police officer David Ransom, a former Bel Air High School basketball standout and volunteer.
Two other centers opened this past summer: The $11 million Chamizal Community Center and Library at 2110 Cypress and the $12.4 million Valle Bajo Community Center at 7380 Alameda.
Hours and information: elpasotexas.gov/parks-and-recreation.
