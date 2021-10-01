What began in 2008 as a one-day sidewalk chalk art competition has become one of Downtown El Paso’s signature events, attracting thousands of people each year to take in art installations, live music, vendors and a variety of delicious local food trucks.
So, after a year in which the COVID-19 pandemic forced many events to go virtual, organizers and attendees are excited to have Chalk the Block return to its home in Downtown Oct. 9-10.
“We are thrilled to be able to begin programming live and in-person festivals and events,” said Ben Fyffe, the city’s director of cultural affairs and recreation. “Last year, we had a successful virtual Chalk the Block, but it is no substitute for the energy and excitement that the in-person festival brings to Downtown.”
Despite El Paso’s vaccination rate above 75% among those eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the pandemic is ongoing – creating challenges and limitations to bringing back the street festival.
“Typically, festivals of this size are planned a year out,” he said.
This means that while you may not see as many large installations from national and international artists as you would in typical years, there is still plenty of local arts and culture for the whole family to enjoy, Fyffe added.
“Where we were a year ago made it seem very unlikely we would be at the point we are now,” he said.
“This year, we are taking the opportunity to highlight more local artists and help them emerge from the pandemic. Many artists lost revenue with the temporary shutdown of venues. We are excited to be able to remind people of how vibrant our local arts scene is and continues to be.”
Here are five best things to see and do at this year’s Chalk the Block:
Chalk Art Competition
Each year, some of El Paso’s top and up-and-coming artists compete in Chalk the Block’s chalk art competition. As the quirky festival has grown each year, with larger and more well-known installations making their way to El Paso, sometimes it’s easy to forget where the festival all started: chalk art on Downtown sidewalks!
This year, the festival has a chance to re-emphasize its roots and provide an even bigger showcase for local artists.
With three categories, Student Artists, Emerging Artists and Showcase Artists, attendees can check in on artists’ progress over the course of the festival as they compete for cash prizes.
Artist Market
The Artist Market attracts dozens of El Paso’s best artisans selling art and items that are uniquely El Paso.
From paintings to hand-printed stationery, homemade soaps and one-of-a-kind jewelry, it’s not hard to find perfect gifts, apparel and other items.
Live Music
This year’s main stage in San Jacinto Plaza is curated by the local artist collective, thChrch.
The organization’s mission is to “accelerate creative entrepreneurship through education, original content, consulting and mentorship.”
Among those performing are Kikimora, a local jazz combo with a modern and experimental twist; electronic music artist Stan Z; indie rockers Villains Kiss; the synthy pop music of The 1-800; and talented rapper Lavelle Jones.
Check out the complete lineup and schedule at chalktheblock.com.
Downtown Museums
The El Paso Museum of Art and El Paso History Museum will be open during the festival, giving El Pasoans an opportunity to check out their exhibits.
“The history museum has an awesome lucha libre exhibit right now that I encourage everyone to see,” said Fyffe.
“Lucha Libre: Stories From The Ring” tells the history and vibrant tradition of Mexican wrestling known as lucha libre that has a long been a tradition in the borderland.
The El Paso Museum of Art has four exhibitions: “Brett Weston in the 1940s,” “Papel Latinx,” “El Taller De Gráfica Popular,” and “Michael Namingha: Altered Landscapes.”
“Papel Latinx” features works gifted from foremost Chicano art collector Cheech Marin – of “Cheech and Chong” fame – along with local works gifted from Proper Printshop’s “Arte en Vivo” series, featuring 12 giclée and serigraphy prints by local established and evolving artists.
The works in “Papel Latinx” explore significant themes of identity, political and social revolution, and the experience of living between and within many cultures.
Food Trucks
Don’t leave the festival without trying some of the delicious local fare provided by food trucks. From tacos to sushi, local vendors have something for everyone no matter their cuisine preferences.
