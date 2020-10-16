What would have been the 14th annual Chalk the Block festival Downtown took a turn this year – to our neighborhood sidewalks.
With the festival gone virtual because of the coronavirus pandemic, artists were asked to create pieces on their sidewalks and driveways at home.
With creativity in mind and chalk at hand, Ramiro Ordoñez, an art instructor at Bel Air High School, took Best of Show in the contest.
Other winners were:
• Gwen Palomares: Student Artist
• Miranda Luna: Emerging Artist
• Jaqueline Hernandez: Showcase Artist
Entries were judged on Saturday, Oct. 10.
The largest public arts festival in the region, Chalk the Block had previously attracted up to 40,000 people to Downtown for chalk art displays, interactive art installations, live music, live dance and theater performances, as well as food and vendor booths.
Instead, the festival was celebrated with music performances online and a virtual vendor marketplace, among other activities.
