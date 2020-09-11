Another one bites the (chalk) dust – sorta.
Chalk the Block, the largest public arts festival in the region, is the latest event going virtual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Chalk the Block has served as an opportunity for local artists to showcase their work as well as bring internationally known installations to the borderland,” Cultural Affairs and Recreation Director Ben Fyffe said in a statement.
The first virtual Chalk the Block event will launch on Saturday, Oct. 10 at chalktheblock.com and on Facebook.
Typically held Downtown, Chalk the Block attracted up to 40,000 people the last few years and included competitions for artists, interactive art installations, live music, live dance and theater performances, as well as food and vendor booths.
Although virtual, this fall will mark the festival’s 13th year. When it started, the festival attracted about 5,000 people.
“Although we are not able host the festival in person, we want to continue bringing the excitement of public art to the community,” Fyffe said.
The El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department has opened the online application period for artists and vendors.
Artists will be asked to create their temporary works of art using chalk on their own property, and judges will visit each site and score each piece for the competition, MCAD states on the artist application website.
“This will be a virtual experience where the public will still enjoy a stunning chalk art competition, live music, and a virtual artist market,” the website states. “All in the comfort of your home through chalktheblock.com and Facebook.”
Deadline for artists to apply is midnight on Monday, Sept. 14. To apply: surveymonkey.com/r/CTB13ChalkArtApp
Information and guidelines: chalktheblock.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.