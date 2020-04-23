With anxiety increasing among families sheltered at home, child welfare experts are concerned about youngsters who may find themselves the target of overwhelmed adults.
“The safety net that typically exists for children – teachers, counselors, nurses who often detect abuse – is not there now,” said Enrique Davila, CEO of the Child Crisis Center of El Paso. “It’s especially important now for families and neighbors to keep an eye out for children who may be unsafe and in danger.”
Davila said the center has not seen a change in the number of calls or intakes for emergency housing. It’s averaged about 20 children at the center the past few weeks, although it has received calls from agencies outside of El Paso. The center can hold up to 32 children at any given time.
But child welfare advocates worry a decline in calls to agencies such as Child Protective Services may be because abuse is not being reported.
The Texas Abuse Hotline handled about 28,700 calls statewide in March 2019. This year, about 27,400 calls were handled in March, according to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, which oversees CPS. Officials said they could not comment about the decrease in cases, but said resources to help prevent and report child abuse are available through the agency.
No statistics for the El Paso region or for the month of April were immediately available.
In fiscal year 2019, the CPS El Paso region completed more than 163,000 investigations. Of those, about 1,950 were confirmed cases of child abuse or neglect, officials reported.
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and area advocates remind the public that help is available before anxiety turns into child maltreatment.
“We are very concerned about decreased reporting,” said Sylvia Acosta, CEO of the YWCA El Paso del Norte Region.
To help, the YWCA is piloting a program to make vouchers available for short-term childcare for parents who need a day to decompress. The vouchers will be available for families who are referred from agencies such as the police department or other child welfare agencies.
“We want to be able to relieve parents who are at their wits end, who have had too much pressure on them and can’t find a release valve for that pressure,” Acosta said.
Other agencies in the region offer counseling, intervention, and emergency shelter to help families in crisis, as well as hotlines to report abuse and manage child welfare cases.
The Child Crisis Center is also offering services at no cost to first responders who need to self-quarantine but have nowhere to leave their children.
That could be especially helpful for single parents or those without extended families to help, Davila said. Families will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, and if approved could drop off their children at the center for up to 72 hours.
