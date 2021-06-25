The Great Khalid Foundation, in partnership with El Paso Electric, presented the first annual Fine Arts Student Exhibition on Juneteenth.
The exhibition, Celebrating Black History, highlighted themed artwork from 10 local middle and high school students to at the Plaza Hotel on June 19.
“Our goal was to create an environment where students could learn about Black history, teach others, and gain experience as an artist,” said Linda Wolfe, executive director of The Great Khalid Foundation and mother of El Paso singer/songwriter sensation, Khalid.
“We’re so proud to see that these talented kids have sparked conversations in their homes, their schools, and with our audience today.”
The Great Khalid Foundation is Khalid’s namesake non-profit organization founded to advance opportunities in music education and inspire students to thrive academically.
