“Celebrating Back History,” an exhibit of art produced by area middle and high school students, will be on display in an event to benefit the Great Khalid Foundation on Juneteenth.
The foundation partnered with El Paso Electric during Black History Month in February to encourage students to create and submit art pieces of any medium inspired and informed by their research into Black history.
“Seeing the work these talented students created and reading about what they learned surpasses our expectations and now we invite El Paso to embrace their talent and hard work with us,” Executive Director of The Great Khalid Foundation Linda Wolfe said in a statement.
The event is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 19 at the Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park in Downtown. Ten finalists were selected for the show, with prize money in the amounts of $1,000 for first place, $750 for second place and $500 for third place to be awarded.
“Our mission of transforming the energy landscape goes beyond the traditional meaning of producing power and includes us asking ourselves how can we empower the lives of our customers and their families to be part of this transformation,” EPE President and CEO Kelly Tomblin said in a statement. “Each one of us has a powerful story to tell, informed by our community and our culture.’
Tickets to the exhibition are now on sale at $100 each.
Information: thegreatkhalidfoundation.org.
