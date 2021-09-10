Celebrate the last nights of summer with an evening of music, cruising, swimming and food trucks at Viva Ascarate! on Sunday, Sept. 12.
The El Paso County Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the family-friendly event from 6 to 10 p.m. at Ascarate Park, 6900 Delta. Local car clubs, car enthusiasts and vehicles of all types are welcome to come cruise and park in the designated areas, officials said.
The event includes a Sharks and Mermaids Family Swim Party at the Ascarate Aquatics Center from 6 to 8 p.m. The entrance fee for the pool is $3 for adults and $2 for youth, cash only.
Live music from Mariachi Leyenda Azteca and Encanto Band will fill the evening in the newly renovated festival area at the park starting at 8 p.m. Patrons are allowed to bring blankets and chairs.
Food trucks and interactive inflatables will be available.
Parking will be $2 cash per vehicle, and no charge for those who walk in the park.
No alcohol is allowed in the park.
Information: 915-771-2380; @ascaratepark or @epcountyparks on Facebook
