Opera UTEP is taking its fall shows online.
The group will perform live from the Fox Fine Arts Recital Hall, and you can watch at home through Facebook Live.
“Though we will be masked, we will be performing with the same energy and passion that you’ve come to expect from Opera UTEP,” Cherry Duke, voice professor and Opera UTEP director, said in a statement.
Opera UTEP: Giving Voice
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13
@OperaUTEP on Facebook Live
Guest artist Luis Alejandro Orozco joins Opera UTEP singers via video from New York City for an all-Spanish concert in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month in partnership with El Paso Opera.
Fall Opera Showcase
An Evening of Arias
7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6
2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8
@OperaUTEP on Facebook Live
Opera UTEP singers will perform operatic arias, with others speaking English translations. Different singers and different repertoire each night.
In lieu of ticket sales, UTEP Opera welcomes donations to its Opera Program Gift Fund in any amount to at givingto.utep.edu/music.
Giving Voice
Another special presentation is in conjunction with El Paso Opera, which is presenting a new annual series aimed at amplifying Latinx opera singers locally and nationally.
The “Giving Voice” series is in response to the Aug. 3, 2019, Walmart mass shooting, organizers said. It aims to promote traditionally underrepresented, marginalized communities, especially in opera and other performing arts.
El Paso Opera
Giving Voice Recital
Baritone Luis Alejandro Orozco; pianist Michael Lewis
2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11
YouTube Live; search El Paso Opera on youtube.com
Information: epopera.org
Streamed live from Opera America’s Scorca Hall in New York City, the digital recital “A Question of Light” will explore the Hispanic experience in a song cycle by composer Jake Heggie and texts by Gene Scheer. Some Spanish-language selections will be included.
