You can catch El Paso Symphony Orchestra’s 2019-2020 Classical Concert Series on KTEP 88.5 FM weekly through Aug. 6. 

The concerts will air at 8 p.m. Thursdays and will include interviews with the guest soloists and conductor. 

On schedule are:  

July 9

Università Guitar Quartet 

July 16

Yevgeny Kutik, violin 

July 23

The Planets 

July 30

Zuill Bailey, cello, in collaboration with El Paso Pro-Musica 

Aug. 6

UTEP Choral Union

Information: epso.org;

915-532-3776 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.