You can catch El Paso Symphony Orchestra’s 2019-2020 Classical Concert Series on KTEP 88.5 FM weekly through Aug. 6.
The concerts will air at 8 p.m. Thursdays and will include interviews with the guest soloists and conductor.
On schedule are:
July 9
Università Guitar Quartet
July 16
Yevgeny Kutik, violin
July 23
The Planets
July 30
Zuill Bailey, cello, in collaboration with El Paso Pro-Musica
Aug. 6
UTEP Choral Union
Information: epso.org;
915-532-3776
