Inside the thick adobe walls of an old frontier home in Socorro is a group of artists who say they are determined to help the El Paso Mission Trail become a premier tourism destination.
“This is where I could see myself planting a seed. I want this spot to be an art destination in the nation, however long that takes,” said Diego “Robot” Martinez, a 34-year-old El Paso artist who is a founding member of Casa Ortiz – an art gallery housed in the historic “Casa Ortiz” home at 10167 Socorro Road.
“The culture that we have here in El Paso, we have so much talent. I feel this could be a base point for a lot of artists,” Martinez said. “Collectively we are doing our best to make this something special for the city, and for artists. This is something definitely beyond us. We feel the excitement and the energy, and we know we are working for an idea that is bigger than any one artist. We know this can be huge for everyone,” he said.
Casa Ortiz holds weekly art events, typically with a food truck, and holds an open mic on the last Thursday of every month.
Mario Alonso Perez, a 26-year-old artist from San Elizario, is a resident artist at Casa Ortiz, specializes in linoleum relief printing -- carving detailed images into linoleum, then pressing them onto paper sheets.
He powders his carved linoleum, filling the intricate lines and gaps with chalk, then carefully inks the linoleum surface. After placing Japanese thai kozo paper on top of the inked carving, he expertly scrapes a wooden spoon – his mother’s, he said – over the entire surface, then pulls the paper off to reveal a completed print.
On this occasion, his artwork is entitled “Rumbo Aztlan” – trip to Aztlan – and features a black and white image of four field workers and a baby in the back of a truck, heading to pick crops. They appear old and young at the same time, and the detail of the image is so extensive that it appears to be three-dimensional.
“My grandparents were campesinos,” he said, explaining the meaning of his printwork. “They’ve been working out here forever.”
He said he believes in the mission of Casa Ortiz as a platform for artistic expression, and believes artists are the true historians of society.
“The only evidence we have that anything ever existed is because there was an artist. The artist is the documentarian. I treat artists with a lot of respect, and I treat my art with a lot of respect, because this is my fingerprint on what is happening now. Thousands of years from now, your paintings or your woodcuts, your mark, will be telling the story of your human experience.”
Visiting the gallery on a recent afternoon was Christina Sordini, an art teacher for the El Paso Independent School District, who had one of her ceramic pieces on display. She said the gallery “was definitely worth the drive out of El Paso.”
“I really like the shows that they have been doing,” she said. “I hope it will keep the interest going for another space for us to showcase what we do,” she said.
Gerardo Hernandez walked through the exhibits with his 17-year-old son, Jeremy Hernandez. He said he was impressed by the border-themed artwork.
“Beautiful, man. We need more things like this,” he said. “I’m trying to teach my son about things like this. This is our heritage, our roots, where we come from.”
The higher meaning of art is not being appreciated by the younger generations, he said.
“Art can show people what beauty is. Nowadays all that is lost. Forgotten. People think that beauty is luxury. But beauty is living, sharing with people, making memories, nothing material or superficial. This place represents that,” Hernandez said, motioning to the old adobe house.
His son Jeremy agreed. “It was pretty cool,” he said.
Casa Ortiz is located within shouting distance of the Three Missions Brewery owned by Martinez’s cousin and is on a commercial lot with enough space for multiple food trucks and a traditional church kermes. With a new restaurant that may be opening across the street, Martinez envisions this section of the mission trail as a popular stop vibrant with food, drinks, art and entertainment.
“It’s been a long time coming. These buildings have been here for a long time, and we want something organic to happen here. So we dedicate our time to this community space.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.