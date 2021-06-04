A local nonprofit organization for young adults with special needs is inviting the community and vendors to its first-ever Father’s Day Carnival and Fundraiser later this month.
Downs in Motion, founded in 2018 by Gabriel and Edith Lujan, offers young adults with disabilities support, resources, and the opportunity to stay active through martial arts, music, basketball, and art.
“When our son Angel graduated high school, he started going to an adult daycare since my husband and I both work,” Lujan said. “We could tell he was sad. He started to put on weight, and we noticed a regression in his speech. That’s when we knew we had to do something.”
The Lujan family, through the support of their local church, opened a group to connect with families experiencing similar issues. They also reached out to numerous instructors about offering the young adult’s enrichment classes of their choice and coordinated transportation services with adult daycares.
“We’ve seen a lot of growth in our students and didn’t let the pandemic slow us down,” she said. “Now, we are looking to raise funds for a center where Downs in Motion students can gather together, learn, and grow.”
The event is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 26 at Montwood Church of Christ, 11845 Bob Mitchell.
The carnival ill help the Lujan family move one step closer to accomplishing that goal.
Entry to the family event is free but donations are welcome. Residents can gather for live entertainment, food trucks, games, crafts, and a car display.
Groups and businesses also can participate through the purchase of an information table. The cost for game and information booths is $25, retail and food tables are $50.
Proceeds will go toward the purchase or lease of a building for Downs in Motion students.
“People don’t think about kids with disabilities until it hits home. We want to change that,” Lujan said. “We want to establish a bright future, full of great opportunities for all young children with disabilities. We urge the community and vendors to join us, learn, receive information, and plant a seed for the future.”
