Camp Cohen, the city’s first water park, is set to open Memorial Day weekend.
The park at 9700 Gateway Blvd. North will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily starting Saturday, May 29.
Camp Cohen features a leisure pool, lap pool, kiddie pool and water playground, slides, water playground, lazy river and a climbing wall.
Lounge chairs are set up throughout, and cabanas are available. Patio and event space is available as well.
Drinks and snacks are also available at the Stove Cove Café at the Starlight Plaza.
“The multigenerational recreational facilities we recently opened and now the opening of our water parks marks our organization’s commitment to delivering the best state-of-the-art recreational facilities to our residents,” City Manager Tommy Gonzalez said in a statement.
One day admission tickets to Camp Cohen range from $10 to $12, with children under 2 entering at no cost.
Twilight tickets are available starting at $6 for admission after 3 p.m. Sunday to Thursday. Season passes are also available.
Water park rentals, cabana rentals and party packages will be available soon.
Tickets are available on site or online at epwaterparks.com.
Camp Cohen is the first of four water parks to open, with the other slated to open later this summer.
Those include Chapoteo on Giles Road in the Lower Valley; Lost Kingdom on Hughey Drive in Central; and Oasis on Jason Crandall Drive the far Eastside.
The water parks are funded through the 2012 quality of life bond.
The $13 million Camp Cohen is at the site of the former Cohen Stadium where the now-defunct El Paso Diablos baseball team played.
The entire site, dubbed Reimagining Cohen, is a development master plan for the former stadium’s footprint that will include entertainment, retail, restaurants, bars and green space, as well as possibly hotels.
Tickets and information: epwaterparks.com.
