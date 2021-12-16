El Camino Real de Tierra Adentro, or the Royal Road to the Interior, runs through San Elizario and across long stretches of El Paso County. The historic highway, built four centuries ago at the order of the Spanish king, also went south Mexico City and north to Santa Fe.
Along its path grew villages, cities and cultures that still influence the American Southwest, the United States and Mexico.
On the Dec. 25, a special encore presentation of “The El Paso History Radio Show” looks at how new nonprofit is informing people in both counties about the history of the Camino Real.
Hosts Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent discuss the Cultural Heritage Society of the Camino Real de Tierra Adentro with guest Al Borrego from San Elizario.
The radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM and streams at Facebook.com/ElPasoHistoryRadioShow.
