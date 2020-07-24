The city is looking for completed paintings, drawings, photographs or mixed-media pieces by area artists to display in municipal buildings across town.
The call to artists is part of the 2020 Artwork Purchase Program run by the city’s Museums and Cultural Affairs Department.
The program calls for submissions of already completed work that the city can then purchase to add to its collection of artwork representing the artistic talent and cultural diversity of El Paso, officials said in a news release.
MCAD will purchase the selected artwork and place it in public areas of city buildings for the community to enjoy.
The program is part of the city’s larger Public Art Master Plan, adopted by City Council in 2014 and sets aside funds from construction budgets for public art. To date, the city has acquired more than 110 art pieces through the purchase program.
Interested artists need to fill out an online application at publicartist.org. The application can be found by clicking the Currently Listed Calls tab and then the City of El Paso- 2020 Art Purchase Program option.
The deadline to submit entries is before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28.
Information: 915-212-1776.
