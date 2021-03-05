Ana M. Gomez, born and raised in Ciudad Juárez, recalls her life at the age of 10 when instead of attending school she would cook and sell food with her mother to make a living.
Now at 52, Gomez uses her life experience and background to serve the community as director of Café Mayapán, a local restaurant that crafts hope through food and instills a sense of pride in others.
“Café Mayapán is more than a restaurant,” Gomez said. “It’s a community center where people feel welcomed, receive training, and learn about our culture. This is a place where people share their knowledge, relax, work, and enjoy authentic and healthy Mexican food.”
The restaurant, at 2000 Texas, is an enterprise of La Mujer Obrera, a non-profit organization established by women garment workers and Chicana activists in 1981. Their mission was to help women like Gomez, who lost employment after the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement and the closure of manufacturing plants across El Paso and the nation.
“I got married, fixed my papers and came to work at a factory in El Paso, but when they closed down, both my husband and I lost our jobs,” Gomez said. “Thankfully, we found La Mujer Obrera, and now at Café Mayapan I get to help others the way La Mujer Obrera helped me.”
Lorena Andrade, director of La Mujer Obrera, says El Paso was among the cities with the most registered NAFTA workers.
“More than 35,000 people lost their jobs, most of them women,” she said. “A lot of the factories wouldn’t register their employees for unemployment. Our organization signed them up and sent petitions to Washington so they could qualify. It was a difficult time.”
Andrade is proud that 40 years later, Mujer Obrera continues to organize events and campaigns that build strong communities, including the popular Día de Los Muertos celebration, the Corn and Mole Festival and an Ancestral Health Fair. These events are held at Café Mayapán, which has been a cornerstone of the organization since its inception in 2001.
“Since the beginning, we planned for the restaurant to have a stage for music, poetry and other forms of artistic expression. We wanted to make it a comfortable space for everyone,” Andrade said.
Prior to the pandemic, the restaurant offered cooking classes and the how-to’s of whipping- up a traditional Mexican meal. The hands-on cooking courses were popular among participants as they sharpened senses and provided a unique cultural experience.
“The cooking classes helped people see the value in the food they create,” Gomez said. “They were able to see, smell, taste, touch, and feel what they were making. The point of it all was to allow them to eat a nice, healthy meal with their family. That time together also is important to our culture.”
Though the pandemic halted events, Café Mayapán is hopeful to open its doors soon. In the meantime, the restaurant is open for curbside and takeout dining, including its popular Lent season dishes such as fish soup, fish tacos, lentils, shrimp tortitas and capirotada using fresh ingredients and traditional cooking methods.
