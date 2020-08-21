The fifth annual 5K/1-mile run to benefit the Michael C. Bustillos Scholarship Fund is the latest fundraising race to go virtual this year.
Runners can sign up at 5kyourway.net and participate anytime from Aug. 22-29. Registered runners will receive a gift bag containing a T-shirt, mask, hand sanitizer and other swag. Results will be posted on the website.
Funds raised will be used to award scholarships to UTEP juniors or seniors pursuing degrees in music education.
The fund was established by Terri Gallardo after losing her 27-year-old son Michael in a car accident.
A graduate of Eastwood High School, Michael Bustillos graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington with a music degree. He died after having an epileptic seizure while driving.
The fund was established in the El Paso Community Foundation in 2008 and has since awarded 18 scholarships.
Registration is $20 and payments can be made at epcf.org/MichaelBustillos or by writing a check to the El Paso Community Foundation with Michael Bustillos Scholarship Fund in the memo line.
