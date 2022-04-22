Somebunnies had a blast at the 44th Annual Northeaster Parade on Saturday, April 16.
Hosted by the Transmountain Optimists, the parade in Northeast El Paso featured an array of floats, bands, cheerleaders, folklorico dancers, area pageant winners – and special guests Chico from the El Paso Chihuahuas and McGruff the Crime Dog from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
With a “Destination Franklin Mountains Theme,” this year’s grand marshal was Dr. Richard Teschner, a UTEP professor emeritus and longtime conservationist whose latest mission is the conservation of Castner Range.
But the main attraction was the Easter Bunny – and a few of its relatives who made their way to Nations Tobin Park for an egg hunt at the end of the morning parade.
See more photos at elpasoinc.com.
