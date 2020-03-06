It’s bye-bye basketball and bienvenidos bugs when the Don Haskins Center welcomes “Ovo,” Cirque du Soleil’s insect extravaganza, March 12-15.
The two-hour show mixes acrobatics, artistry and comedy with a beautiful soundtrack in a whimsical setting.
“This is a family-friendly show full of happiness and color,” said Alanna Baker, a former gold-medal European gymnastics champion who has performed with “Ovo” for seven years. “It’s not serious like some Cirque shows. People leave with big smiles on their faces.”
The show gives us a day in the life of an insect community, but it’s not an ordinary morning.
When a fly from a foreign land drags in a huge egg, the other insects – butterflies, spiders, ants, fireflies, fleas, crickets, mosquitoes and even cockroaches – are curious and cautious. The egg – or “ovo” in Portuguese – is the story’s common thread, representing the mysterious cycle of life.
Behind the scenes
Like a busy beehive, the set teems with life as the insects fly, crawl, dance, work, eat, sing and fall in love. About half of the 53 performers are highly trained gymnasts, including Olympic competitors, while the other half come from intensive circus training schools. They represent more than a dozen countries, with Russians (14) and Chinese (7) leading the pack. Baker is one of two cast members from England.
Another 43 people work behind the scenes, including the stage manager, costume crew, catering staff, stage hands, make-up artists and lighting and sound technicians. El Pasoans will be hired to help with wardrobe and unload the trucks full of sets, gear and costumes.
The elaborate costumes are key to the production’s magic. The long-legged crickets wear the most complex costumes. The mosquitos walk on stilts and the butterflies really “fly.”
Performers work on one-year contracts, with some cast members as young as 20 or 21. After surviving highly competitive auditions, new hires train for three months before joining a tour or resident show, such as “O” at Bellagio or “Mystere” at Treasure Island in Las Vegas.
With up to 10 shows a week, maintaining top physical condition is critical.
On stage, Alanna Baker is the black widow spider (having worked her way up from being a flea), but offstage she is the show’s strength and conditioning coach.
“Every athlete on the show has different training needs for cardio, power or endurance,” she said. “They train both for their specific acts and for strength-building to avoid injury.”
Better second time around
“Ovo” had a very successful eight-show run at Don Haskins Center in 2017. This tour features six performances.
“We keep improving the acts, and no two shows will ever be the same,” Baker said. “If you have seen it before, the second time will be better because there is so much to follow on the stage.”
Some of the Brazilian-influenced music will likely sound familiar to second-time attendees. One reviewer called the music “insanely catchy,” saying it “gets stuck in my head for days when I hear it.”
While people don’t go to Cirque du Soleil shows for straightforward story lines or deeper meanings, there is an over-arching message.
“Everybody’s different, but all the insects get along and accept each other,” Baker said.
Like a Shakespearean comedy, the story has a happy ending: the ladybug and the fly fall in love and everyone celebrates over a big banquet.