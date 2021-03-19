When Aaron Jones was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the fifth round in 2017, there was no guarantee that he would make the roster.
Not only did he stick with the team, but he established himself as one of the best running backs in the National Football League. All of his hard work was rewarded when the Packers re-signed Jones to a four-year contract worth $48 million. Here is how the contract breaks down:
• Jones receives a $13 million signing bonus
• He will make a base salary of $1 million in 2021; $1.1 million in 2022; $8.1 million in 2023; and $11.1 million in 2024
• The Packers will give him a roster bonus of $3.75 million in 2022 and $7 million in 2023
• He will earn a $250,000 escalator each season for a trip to the Pro Bowl
If you look closely at this deal, it seems like it will most likely be a two-year contact for Jones. If so, he will earn about $20 million over the first two years of the deal.
Since it was backloaded by Green Bay, they could always cut ties with him before 2023 and that would save them the $19.2 million in salary along with the $7 million roster bonus. Had the Packers used the franchise tag on Jones for the next two seasons, they would have spent close to $20 million anyway.
Green Bay has been in a tight salary cap situation, especially with $182.5 million in 2021. Because of the low total cap, most people expected Jones to hit free agency and leave the Packers.
In fact, Miami was said to be very interested in adding Showtyme (Jone’s nickname) to help bolster their running game.
However, since most NFL teams do not prioritize running backs the way they used to, it was a risky play to test the market, especially this offseason with the low total cap figure.
The Packers will only take a $4,475,000 cap hit the first year of Jones’ contract and then $9,000,000 in 2022. You could say that he gave Green Bay a hometown discount in order to stay with the team.
The most obvious takeaway from the contract is that Jones and the Packers work extremely well together. He gives them a dual threat in the backfield, and the rapport with #33 and quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been noted since his rookie season in Green Bay.
The team went to the NFC Championship each of the last two years and now they will be positioned to return again in 2022 and beyond.
One final thing to note is that if the Packers cut Jones after the second year, he will likely again become one of the most sought-after free agent running backs in the NFL.
There are no potential big name free agent running backs whose contracts expire in 2023. Jones will be 28 and in the prime of his career, and he could easily land another big contract.
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted “Sportstalk” from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
