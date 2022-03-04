Brave Books, a 3-year-old bookstore in Central El Paso, is selling hundreds of books that belonged to the late UTEP President Emeritus Diana Natalicio.
“It’s a fantastic collection of books on everything she loved: baseball, music and theater, travel, languages and linguistics,” said Brave Books owner Jud Burgess, who acquired some 600 books in an estate sale a few months ago.
Natalicio died Sept. 24, 2021, at the age of 82, leaving behind a treasure trove of books, paintings and countless mementos of her life.
The sale will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13 at Brave Books, 1307 Arizona. The event will include snacks, wine and beverages as buyers look through more than 500 books from the collection.
Burgess said the bookstore will also make the books available after the event.
He plans to keep about 60 in a permanent collection he’ll periodically share with the public.
“Many of those were signed by her at different stages and ages of her life and others are inscribed to her by local famous people,” he said.
Burgess opened Brave Books with his wife, Laurie, three years ago this month, converting a 1,400-square-foot “bungalow” into the store that carries a variety of used, new and vintage books as well as art prints and other collectibles.
“We like to think of this as a place where you walk in and your quality of life elevates,” he said.
Information: 915-204-7074; or @bravebooks.tx on Instagram; Brave Books EpTx on Facebook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.