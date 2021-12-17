Fred Wendt showed signs of greatness from the start of his career.
Wendt, who set a national rushing record at Texas College of Mines (now University of Texas at El Paso) in 1948, wasn’t your typical movie type football hero. He wasn’t very big. He was soft spoken. He never bragged.
But goodness, could he run. Some people claimed he could give a jackrabbit a 10-yard lead and catch him 90 yards later at the goal line.
That may be exaggerating a bit, but he was fast. Especially for those days. He was clocked in 9.5 seconds for the 100-yard dash in track, a school record which stood for many years.
Wendt died in May 2020, just short of his 96th birthday. With the greatest of college players taking the gridiron for this season’s bowl games, I was reminded of the All-American running back and all his greatness.
I attended college at the same time as Wendt and had a class with him. He would come into the room quietly, walk to the back and take a seat. I never heard a peep out of him while class was in session.
Yet, away from the classroom or the football field, he was fun to be around.
“He loved to tell jokes,” Jim Bowden, who quarterbacked the Miners in those years and later became athletic director of the school, recalls, “And he hasn’t changed. Even years later he’s still telling them.”
That type of personality endeared him to teachers and fellow students—and it apparently helped him with his schoolwork. His grades were well above average.
Wendt was born in Las Cruces, attended grade school in Amarillo, and got his high school education at Austin High School in El Paso.
He lettered in football and track at Austin High and enrolled at Texas College of Mines in 1942. But World War II was on, and the Army beckoned.
He returned to Texas College of Mines in 1946 as a sophomore and had no trouble earning a starting of things to come that year when he set a school single-game rushing record against Houston University, averaging an amazing 16.6 yards in 10 carries. And not only was he a great runner, he was an exceptional place kicker and punter as well.
Of course, he’ll best be remembered for his record-smashing year of 1948. Coach Jack Curtice turned him loose in a 92-7 massacre of the New Mexico State Aggies. Wendt set a national single game rushing record of 326 yards and many school records. That single-game rushing record was to stand until O. J. Simpson of Southern California broke it 20 years later.
But that game alone didn’t win Wendt the national rushing title. He had many other outstanding games that year.
“Fred wasn’t very shifty.” Bowden says, “but could he turn a corner with that speed of his.”
Bob Ingram, sports editor of the El Paso Herald-Post then, described in his column a typical run by Wendt in 1948. It came against the University of New Mexico Univerity. Ingram wrote:
“Wendt’s 71-yard in the third period was the most spectacular of all the Miners’ scoring plays and one of the best the “Fireman” has ever made. He started around right end, escorted by three hefty blockers. Nearly the whole Lobo team converged to meet him. There was a big cluster of players with Wendt completely hidden for a second. Then, just like the sun suddenly bursting through a dark cloud, he sprang out in front of the whole group and had only one more Lobo to handle—Dick Williford. Wendt sidestepped him and angled in another direction with the last Lobo tackler not even getting close to him.”
In those days, players didn’t wear face guards. Wendt suffered countless bruised noses, cut lips, swollen faces. But Wendt, although only 5-feet-10 and 170 pounds, was so tough nothing seemed to slow him down.
Here’s another example of how fast Wendt was. His mother, Ruth Wendt, who still lives in El Paso, remembers a game against Hardin-Simmons University. “Fred got off a long punt,” she says. “He ran down the field and tackled the man just as he got the ball.”
Veteran sports journalist, historian and author Ray Sanchez welcomes suggestions for his column, which periodically runs in the B-Section. Contact him at 915- 584-0626; rayf358@yahoo.com or online at raysanchezbooks.com.
