A couple of columns ago I told readers that Bowie High School was going to establish a Hall of Fame, not just for athletes but for all Bowie alumni.
The list of inductees, all of whom will receive a ring, is quite impressive. Here are the first Bowie Hall of Fame inductees, which are displayed at La Fe Cultural Center.
THE ATHLETES:
• Nolan Richardson, inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame
• Juan Gomez, drafted by the Chicago White Sox
• Manual Ramos, 1969 All-State Football
• Kayo Perez, baseball coach and educator (posthumous).
• Javier Montez, Helsinki Olympian (posthumous).
• Hilario Tovar, broke touchdown record that had been held by Nolan Richardson; scored 13 touchdowns in a season (posthumous).
• 1949 baseball state champions
OTHER INDUCTEES:
• Felipe Peralta, educator and activist
• Ambrosio Guillen, Medal of Honor recipient
• Ector Garcia, creator of Casper the Friendly Ghost
• Salvador Balcorta, CEO of Centro Familiar de Salud La Fe
• Belen Robles, LULAC
• Olivia Chavez, first blind student to graduate from a local high school
THE BOWIE MEMORY Lane Hall of Fame Inc. is a nonprofit organization that honors past and future Bowie High School graduates for their accomplishments during and after high school.
“We are currently taking nominations for our 2nd Annual Bowie Hall of Fame, and we do accept donations,” Frances Trejo, secretary/treasurer, said.
Information or to nominate someone: Willie Rodriguez, 915-598-2784.
FOOTBALL COACHES in high schools have to make do with what’s at hand. Some perform miracles.
Example: Buryl Baty took a bunch of barrio boys and won two district championships in four years. Unfortunately, he and his assistant, Jerry Simmang, were killed on the way back from an out of town game when a truck driver fell asleep and ran into their car in 1954.
BOB SAVAGE, who passed away Nov. 21, was in the same mold. He took a bunch of undersized kids at Bel Air High School and made them champions.
From 1973 to 1992, he turned out 11 district champions in his 19 years at the helm of the Highlanders.
He’s undoubtedly one of the best high school coaches ever to grace a football field.
