It’s not every day you get to meet a veteran with six deployments. It’s even more rare to meet one whose sole mission was to bring happiness and peace of mind to those around them and back home in the U.S.
Fort Bliss welcomed home such an all-American hero from Afghanistan – Kung-fu grip and all.
Military families have unique opportunities, but they also often spend time apart.
As the tireless traveling companion of St. Johns, Arizona native, and 1st Armored Division Chaplain Lt. Col. Douglas Ball II, Bosnia Bob started his service to the nation as a creative way for Ball and his wife, Sarah, to help explain this hardship to their children.
“My first deployment was in 2003 to Bosnia, and I took him with me as kind of a Flat Stanley for the kids. The kids named him Bosnia Bob and that’s been his name ever since. He’s been to Bosnia, Iraq, a Kuwait/ Qatar deployment and this is his third tour in Afghanistan,” Ball said.
Related: Fort Bliss culinary team medals in competition
Military families use creative efforts to make enduring such separations or hardships more manageable.
“Bosnia Bob started because our oldest son Robbie was born during Doug’s first deployment, so I was starting to buy boy toys, and Doug grew up playing with G.I. Joes on his ranch, so I thought this will be a really fun way for him to connect with his son. I bought them as a two-pack,” Sarah said.
While Bosnia Bob has been around the globe and back and earned some serious sky miles, the other doll sadly did not survive Robbie’s toddler years.
Over many deployments and evolving technology, the means for sharing Bob’s deployment experiences has changed as well.
In some deployments, photos were mailed or emailed. This most recent deployment was the first in which all the children were old enough to have their own cellphones, so they could connect directly with their father and Bob, seeing the pictures through social media.
“Ever since I was little, Bosnia Bob has always been present. For us, as kids, it was hard to understand deployment, and the weight of the deployment, and what it means to have a parent absent for a long time,” said their daughter Rachel, now 20.
“But having a little G.I. Joe character attached to the backpack, sitting on deployment with Dad doing cool things makes it more understandable, more accessible, a very lighthearted way to look at deployment.”
With six deployments under his plastic belt, Bob has more combat time than most soldiers in the division. He’s also endured an extra month-long extension with Ball in Afghanistan as an abundance of caution during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While Bob’s travels started as a means to entertain his family, Ball said having Bob as a traveling companion opened doors for conversations and brought happiness to many others along his many deployments.
One of the questions that comes up often is if he is a personalized action figure, since he’s blonde and in the Army as well.
“Alas, I’m not quite that muscled,” Ball joked, “and the resemblance is coincidental.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.