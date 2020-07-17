Gabriela Alvarado has studied an array of arts, trying to find what most intrigued her.
“I have always been interested in art, especially in creating with my hands. I just didn’t know how or where to develop my skills,” Alvarado said.
Now her work is part of a unique virtual and real-life exhibit that features pieces created using 3D technology.
Flor de Barro Gallery is hosting the exhibit, “Borderless Spaces,” online through Aug. 10 at borderlessspaces.com. It’s also available to be seen in person at the gallery, a locally owned family business that boasts more than 200 pieces and specializes in Mata Ortiz ceramics.
“Borderless Sapces” comprises pieces by UTEP students and faculty, including Jess Tolbert, head of the metals and jewelry department; Derek Caulfield, sculpture professor; and local artist Christin Apodaca.
The exhibit is spearheaded by 28-year-old Alvarado, a UTEP student majoring in metals and graphic design, in collaboration with Viztudio, an architecture studio in Mexico City.
“Artists need to know the current trends, new technologies. When COVID-19 paralyzed everything, including our studios at UTEP, we did not have access to machines and tools for our art, and we thought we’d have to stop creating,” said Alvarado, who was born and raised in Mexico City and previously studied culinary arts and architecture.
Her brother, an architect from Mexico City, told her about his work using 3D cameras and printers. Alvarado researched the functionality of 3D technology and found a new creative outlet.
“It was perfect timing,” she said.
