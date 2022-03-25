Prolific rock ‘n’ roll Californian Ty Segall is no stranger to El Paso, having played two packed shows here since 2014, including Neon Desert Music Festival in 2017.
But he hasn’t brought the acclaimed fuzzed-out sounds of his power trio Fuzz to the Sun City in seven years. That all changes soon with Fuzz set to play Lowbrow Palace on Sunday, April 3.
The band comprises multi-instrumentalist Segall on drums, guitarist Charles Moothart and bassist Chad Ubovich, with all three sharing vocals.
The band’s most recent album, “III,” was released in 2020. Recorded under the guiding hand of producer Steve Albini (Nirvana, Pixies, PJ Harvey), “III” is a continuation of Fuzz’s homage to broiling sludge rock –much like Black Sabbath, Sleep, Motorhead and others.
Despite the love for Segall’s and Fuzz’s music, Ubovich recently told Thrasher Magazine that the wave of 70s revivalist rock may be nearing its peak.
“I think people are going to get bored of the whole thing,” he told the magazine. “It just makes sense. People like rock ‘n’ roll but its peak was in the ’70s, so there’s nowhere else it can go. So maybe it’ll just die. I don’t know.”
Segall disagreed: “No, it won’t die. People will always need that kind of energy. Live music will always exist. I think early ’80s dance punk will come back.”
