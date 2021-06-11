The El Paso Border Youth Athletic Association not only survived the pandemic but was able to get five high school baseball players into college.
What is even more remarkable is that the nonprofit shut down all operations for two months at the start of the pandemic before opening with a limited capacity at The Base.
Cody Decker, Cameron Haskins and Robby Spencer went into overdrive to help their college prep program reap rewards for aspiring baseball players. They slowly reintroduced their workouts and training in smaller socially distant groups by following all CDC and government directions in July. It all came to fruition when five of their athletes received scholarships to attend college.
The academy is one of several branches of the association that has grown in recent years. It is the only facility with three retired Major League Baseball players who assist as coaches.
A former El Paso Chihuahuas player, Decker spent 10 years in professional baseball and debuted with the San Diego Padres in 2015. Fernie Rodriguez debuted in 2009 with the LA Angels and he spent six seasons in MLB. Joe Beimel pitched 13 years in the big leagues for eight different teams and his successful strength training program has been adopted by many local athletes. Brent Dean, who played in the Brewers organization, has worked closely with Beimel over the years and helped adopt the weight program they use today.
Almost everyone who works at the Prep Academy played professional baseball. Haskins, who played baseball at New Mexico State, quickly developed a great reputation working with kids.
This summer, the EPBYAA will be extremely busy. They will once again host the Chihuahuas NeXt High School Summer League. Two years ago, 46 high school teams played in baseball and softball, and the league expanded to include New Mexico students. However, the league was canceled last year due to the pandemic, but they will be back this summer with 20 teams.
They also partner with MLB with their Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI) Youth Outreach Program, designed to increase participation in baseball and softball among under-served youth while encouraging academic participation.
The EPBYAA was awarded a two-year grant from MLB to expand the RBI program (Base Play, attendance based after school baseball program) into Dona Ana County.
They are in the Clint Independent School District and hope to be in seven schools. They want to expand into the Segundo Barrio, in the heart of El Paso. The after-school program is 100% free and Clint saw an increase in attendance and grades from RBI.
Decker and Rodriguez host regular hitting and pitching clinics for youth baseball players of all ages. They have also organized a one-day HitTrax tournament, which uses state of the art technology to give baseball/softball players instant feedback on their hitting metrics and exit velocities. They simulate a regular 9-inning baseball game during the HitTrax Tournament and award prizes to the winning team.
Kids between the ages of 7 and 13 can attend weeklong baseball and softball camps at The Base June 21-25 and July 12-16. They also have a Little Sluggers camp for 4 to 9 year olds, which will be held June 16-18 and July 19-21.
Information: 915-781-2299; or borderyouth.org.
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted “Sportstalk” from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. Reach him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
