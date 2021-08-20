The Hungry Wolf
Christi Guerrero and her family were hungry for success, wanting to share their savory charbroiled burgers, street tacos, saucy chicken wings and more from their mobile kitchen.
Together with her siblings and mother, Guerrero opened The Hungry Wolf food truck.
“When we first started, it was hard. We didn’t really have a set place to be. We’ve been tenacious and we didn’t give up,” said Guerrero, who finally found a spot in Horizon City. “We have a good running family business that seems to be liked by new and frequent customers. Each week we get to see new and familiar faces.”
Things have been going so well for The Hungry Wolf, they plan on opening another food truck soon.
Their most popular dish is the Juárez burger, a ground beef patty, weenie, ham and bologna topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and cheese. Their carne asada (steak) and al pastor (pork) tacos are also customer favorites, while their wings and meat-topped fries don’t fall far behind.
Los Chichos
Watching the smoke emit from the grill at Los Chichos food truck is a high in and of itself – even if it’s from a social media video.
But nothing beats taking a bite of the ribs and steak prepared at the Mexican cuisine food truck, which has been around for almost six years.
Food truck owner Omar Camarena said Los Chichos is mostly known for its burgers, particulary its Juárez doble with double meat and winnies, and its costillas carrilleras – or cheek ribs, typically pork although sometimes beef – seasoned with a secret combination of spices.
All of Los Chichos food is cooked to order on the grill, Camarena said, so every bite is hot and fresh just as you ordered it.
