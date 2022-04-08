Border Eats on Wheels: Sunland Park BBQ Company

What do you get when you cross two foodies who love to cook for their families? Sunland Park BBQ Company food truck.
“We’ve always been big fans of cooking shows. Especially during the ’80s & ’90s when I was growing up. My parents worked a lot, so I would make dinner for them,” owner Gabriel Escandon recalled.
“My wife and co-owner, Norma Rae, was her grandmother’s little helper so that is how she learned and came to love baking.”
Today, they both have experience in the restaurant industry – Gabriel as a cook and Norma Rae in hospitality management. They had thought of starting a food truck business, but it wasn’t until Thanksgiving 2020 that they had their first trial run.
“We cooked, packed and had our families pick up their meals in a drive-thru manner because of the pandemic,” Gabriel said. “We realized that we could handle operating a food truck.”
So, on July 4, 2021, they delivered their first plate out of their food truck.
The top dishes on the Sunland Park BBQ menu include nachos Rio Grande (with brisket, smoked carnitas or both), brisket tacos, protein bowls, quesadillas, concha bread pudding – and every so often, smoked meatballs, meatball popsicle (meatball on a skewer) or shrimp hoagies.
Gabriel smokes all the meats while Norma Rae prepares the sides.
The recipes were handed down from their families, but they add their own twist to them.
They use local ingredients; from the mesquite and pecan woods they use to smoke their meats to the Hatch chiles they use on their dishes. They also make their own tostadas.
“It’s about the passion we put into it,” Gabriel said. “I want the experience to be very reminiscent of having dinner as a kid, at a family get together.”
