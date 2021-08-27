A new El Paso business is the “G” – as in The G’s Delicious Food Truck.
But not to be confused with the many urban meanings of being “G” – a friend, a million bucks or even a gangsta’ – the eatery on wheels’ name comes from its owners’ last names: Uriel Garcia and Victor Garcia.
The G’s Delicious Food Truck opened just about two months ago, but the business owners know their way around the kitchen.
Owner Uriel Garcia said he and his business partner, Victor Garcia, have worked as cooks in the local restaurant industry for more than 10 years. Uriel’s wife, Cristina Ramos, also helps out with the food truck.
“My husband’s friend (Victor) is a chef and my husband likes to cook. They had (cooking) jobs but wanted to build something new. They wanted to try being business owners,” Ramos said.
The G’s Delicious offers seafood such as beer battered fish tacos, tacos mar y tierra and ceviche.
They also offer hamburgers, nachos, chicken wings, carne asada fries, fresh aguas and espiropapas – fresh spiral cut potato chips. The G’s Delicious is working on expanding its menu soon.
Uriel said the food’s quality and freshness is their number one priority. Their bread is made fresh locally.
The G’s Delicious primary spot is at the Craft Rhythm & Brews Brewing Company on Texas Avenue near Downtown Thursdays through Sundays. The female- and veteran-owned brewery opened earlier this year.
Ramos said they’re currently looking for more parking spots around town and hope to begin setting up at events across town.
The G’s Delicious Food Truck is also available for private catering events.
