Border Eats on Wheels: Meech’s Hot Chicken

It’s funny what amazing food can inspire us to do. Self-proclaimed foodie Michelle Rosales always wanted to open a food truck, but she was busy working at a call center in Phoenix.
That’s where she first tasted Nashville hot chicken – fried chicken with lots of spices, typically hot sauce and cayenne – and had an epiphany.
“I never really expected to start a food truck business,” Rosales said. “But I’ve always loved to cook and was completely drawn to the concept.”
She was at a crossroads, telling herself she would only change careers if she was truly passionate about her new venture. She left the call center and came home to El Paso in 2020 to start cooking hot chicken.
“I began by testing my cooking on my neighbors,” she said. “I wanted them to be honest and they loved it.”
She perfected her recipes within two weeks and felt confident in what she had to offer her customers.
Today, Meech’s most popular dishes include the Nashville hot chicken tenders, chicken and cheese fries and the chicken and waffles. “But the chicken sandwich is definitely king,” she said.
All the chicken is made in-house. The sauce, pickles, comeback sauce and the brioche buns are locally sourced.
“The thing that makes my food special is the love that goes into making it,” she said, adding that she feels like she’s feeding family. “I’m very particular about the product that comes out of my food truck.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.