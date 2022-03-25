Watching a sushi/hibachi chef at work is like seeing an artist perform – and the grand finale is the deliciousness that sits on a plate in front of you.
Marcos Morales saw that the shushi/hibachi market was very popular and wanted to be the artist who could satisfy that craving for El Pasoans.
“I was raised here, and I’ve worked with many chefs who studied at very prestigious culinary schools,” said Morales, who has served as head chef at hibachi and sushi restaurants across El Paso for 12 years.
He opened Licky Tung Sushi food truck in February 2021.
The Licky Tung name derives from a pink Pokémon character that paralyzes its prey with a lick from its long tongue. Customers joke that just like the motto of the video game franchise, when it comes to Licky Tung’s dishes, you gotta catch ‘em all.
The most asked-for dishes on his menu are The Longhorn (a sushi roll with brisket on top), Monte Rey (chicken on top, deep fried), Licky Tung roll (torched salmon), chicken hibachi, aguachile roll, crab Rangoon and coconut shrimp with raspberry chipotle.
Uni tuna, ahi tuna and fried ice cream are available in the summer.
“The eel sauce I make is made from eel and I use vegetables different from usual hibachis,” he said. “The steaks, chicken and brisket help make the flavor of our food Texas infused.”
Morales said his food truck customizes the menu according to customer feedback – and adds that Licky Tung’s motto is actually “you know it, we roll it.”
