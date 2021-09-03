Geovanny Luna wanted to bring something unique to El Paso tastebuds.
So he went back to his roots, remembering the popular Salvadoran street food known as pupusas: round, thick masa harina pockets cooked on a comal to a soft and crispy perfection and stuffed with an array of savory meats, beans and cheeses.
“We’re originally from Los Angeles. The food over there is so diverse and there are a lot of options. Pupusas were almost in every corner,” said Luna, who opened La Pupusona food truck after moving to El Paso. “We decided to start selling pupusas and tacos.”
Luna said his menu originally included tacos to draw in borderland customers who may not be familiar with pupusas, a food staple in El Salvador and Honduras.
“Once our customers came exclusively for pupusas, we made our menu with pupusas only,” Luna said.
One of La Pupusona’s most sold pupusa is The Mix, which includes pork, beans and cheese. The steak and cheese, along with the chorizo and cheese, are also popular. The pupusas are accompanied with a serving of curtido, a Salvadoran slaw of cabbage and carrots, and some red salsa.
“We have been very blessed. Many people now know about pupusas,” Luna said. “We are not done yet. We want everyone in El Paso, Texas to try our pupusas.”
