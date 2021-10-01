Stephanie Salmeron founded Grama Coco food truck with her dad, Sergio Pedrozo, just a few months ago.
But the real foundation comes from Salmeron’s great grandmother, Trinidad Hernandez– a great cook whose recipes have been passed down to younger generations in her family.
“My grandma fell and broke her knee around the time the ‘Coco’ movie came out. We started calling her ‘Grama Coco’ shortly after,” Salmeron said, referring to the titular character in the Disney movie about Día de los Muertos. Coco is a nickname for Socorro.
Hernandez died of dementia last year, and Salmeron wanted to honor her by naming the food truck business after her.
Grama Coco’s menu includes different types of breakfast and lunch foods, including some healthier choices like huevos rancheros and lettuce wraps with a side of fruit.
Why a breakfast menu? Salmeron said because they feel like there aren’t enough food trucks that offer breakfast and wanted to offer customers more variety of dishes.
The most popular dish, however, is the Grama Coco “kermes style” corn gorditas that many enjoy at church bazaars and other festivals.
“We take pride in everything we do. We cook everything fresh like how our Grama taught us,” Salmeron said. “We thank everyone who continues to support us in our growth.”
