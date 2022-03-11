Border Eats on Wheels: Bamboo Corna

Bamboo Corna has come a long way in the local food truck industry. And it all started with jerk sauces.
Husband-and-wife team Terry and Jhanell Wilson began their business by selling Jhanell’s homemade Jamaican jerk sauce at a local famer’s market. Don’t ask them about the ingredients, though.
“That’s a secret!” Jhanell said.
They entered the food truck industry in December 2021 for several reasons, chief among them: “I’m married to a great cook,” Terry said.
Speaking pridefully, Jhanell said her grandmother taught her to cook while she lived in the Jamaican district of Bamboo Corner.
The Wilson’s wanted to diversify the market: They couldn’t find native Jamaican food in El Paso.
“We would offer samples of our sauce with chips, and we figured if people love the sauce, they’ll love our authentic, delectable Jamaican cuisine, too,” Jhanell said. “We started off with just a tent, selling jerk chicken. And we began to sell out quickly.”
Jhanell mixes her own consistency for that special, unique flavor. “Jamaican sauce is usually hot, but it should also be flavorful.”
Terry smokes the meats while Jhanell works her magic on popular dishes such as jerk chicken, jerk chicken wings, lemon pepper wings, oxtail and curry goat, curry chicken and Jamaican style patties (empanadas). They also offer jerk dogs during the summer.
“It’s all in the way you smoke it,” Terry said.
Their entrees also include a helping of rice, beans and plantains. You can also buy a bottle of their sauce.
While waiting for his order, customer Miku Walker offered: “Definitely need to try their curry chicken oxtail sampler.”
