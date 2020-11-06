One of the best ways to cultivate artists is to allow them to devote themselves to their creativity full time.
The Border Arts Residency provides artists with just that: A combined living space and studio space to live and work without the worries of real life for a while.
“Too many artists set aside their art to find work that pays the bills and the residency gives them a way to devote their time to their talent without that worry,” said Border Arts Residency board president Kate Feuille.
The program was founded in 1997 by UTEP sculpture professor Willie Ray Parish and his wife, Becky Hendrick – two artists who refurbished an old cotton gin above Parish’s studio in La Union, New Mexico, as a way to support contemporary visual art.
Parish and Hendrick sold the property in 2018, leading the Border Arts Residency to take a break for a year in order to regroup and find a new home.
“We began to look for a place closer to the border, seeing that the world has been turning its focus towards the border lately since El Paso has been in national news more and more,” Feuille said.
Eventually a familiar building in the heart of El Paso became the residency’s new home – 801 Paisano.
“The space is nice and bright and airy,” Feuille said. “The best part about the current spot is that it’s within walking distance to so many great places like Joe Vinny & Bronsons and Salt + Honey. Five Points is such a vibrant area of El Paso.”
Feuille said that even though they are content with the space they have at the moment, the Border Arts Residency is looking for bigger and better spaces for future resident artists.
“Our goal is to eventually have a large warehouse-type space that combines both the living and working spaces, but we’re still trying new things out.”
During previous incarnations of the program, an affiliate of the El Paso Community Foundation, the length of the residency was 10 months.
This time around, a new format is being implemented.
“We’re doing a semester-type schedule with a resident artist from January to May and a fall semester that we’re still planning out. We’re even hoping to do a summer semester – that would be something shorter like 10 weeks.”
Applications for resident artists are now being accepted. Selected artists will be provided with a studio apartment and workspace a monthly stipend of $600, and paid utilities (except phone and internet) between Jan. 15 and May 31, 2021.
The artist will be selected by a panel of nationally recognized artists and arts professionals.
Previous resident artists have come from around the world as well as the El Paso area, including experimental filmmaker and Gugenheim Fellow Cathy Lee Crane from Ithaca New York, and El Pasoan printmaker Danny Alvarez, whose works created at the Border Art Residency were featured in the Philadelphia Museum of Art in 2012.
