Ice cream infused with alcohol. What more is there to say?
On the corner of Cincinnati and Stanton streets in Kern Place, a new staple of late-night indulgence has arisen: Boozy Ice Cream Barlor, a one-of-a-kind shop serving up alcohol-infused ice cream that opened in December.
“I wanted to stop saying ‘I wish we had that in El Paso,’” Boozy owner and founder Rick Cevera said. “Instead, we say, ‘Now it’s here.’”
The native El Pasoan has owned and operated Champagne Villain, a jazzy, wine-spirits-and-champagne-focused bar since August 2019.
But when the pandemic hit, it forced him to adapt his business model to temporarily sell food in order to stay afloat. While brainstorming how to evolve and expand his business, he thought back to an experience he had while traveling.
“I was in Sweden and I noticed the trend there was that people were eating a lot of products like popcorn or rice balls with liquid nitrogen,” he said. “So, what could we do in El Paso that was new, evocative and different? We threw around some ideas about making ice cream with liquid nitrogen but thought that’s been done before. Then we thought: ‘We know how to sell alcohol, so let’s put it together and see what it tastes like?’”
After many trials and tribulations of figuring out the perfect combination of cream, alcohol, nitrogen and other ingredients, Cevera and his crew came up with a truly unique concoction: the ice-cream cocktail, or the creamtail.
Boozy Ice Cream Barlor became Champagne Villain’s next-door extension.
“Any kind of drink that you can think of, we can make an ice cream version of it. White Claw ice cream, Jack and coke ice cream, you name it. We even have a creamtail with tajin.”
Buffalo native turned El Pasoan Hannah Hamner knew that Boozy was the right place from the moment she walked in. “They walked me through the menu and made me feel like I wasn’t just another customer.”
Her creamtail of choice? The Cinnamon Toast: featuring fireball whiskey, cinnamon toast crunch cereal and whipped cream.
“Amazing. I was shocked at the fact that the alcohol was part of every single bite,” she said. “I thought they would just drizzle it on top or something, but the fact that it was actually part of the ice cream blew my mind. It was heaven.”
One of Boozy’s signature creamtails is called the Napa Valley and features Napa Valley wine with cream, fudge, chocolate chips and black cherries topped with whipped cream – and then, get this, sprinkled with chopped jalapeños.
Yes, you read that right.
If that doesn’t grab your attention, perhaps its newest creation might.
“We’re launching a cookie dough shot glass. Imagine a shot glass made out of cookie dough, so you can take a shot of boozy milk and then eat the glass.”
Cevera said that Boozy will soon add cereal to that mix for “Bad & Boozy” versions of your favorite childhood breakfast.
If you’re looking for creamy goodness without the booze, Boozy Ice Cream Barlor can make all of its signature creamtails alcohol-free for kids, teetotalers and designated drivers alike.
All of the original recipes and inventions of the barlor are created by Cevera and his employees.
“It’s easy to come up with ideas but it’s hard to implement them with consistency,” Cevera said. “We’re not a corporate chain that has unlimited resources. We’ve had to come up with all this ourselves. There are no recipes to refer to, no how-to books, nothing we can base it on.”
Cevera can’t help but boast about another creation: bread bowls filled with menudo to go.
“When the bars close at 2 a.m., we’ll have a window for people to come up and buy some bread bowl menudo. We’ve spent some time perfecting the formula. We’ve found a bread that can handle it. That way people can have some hot menudo if they’re walking home or from bar-to-bar.”
