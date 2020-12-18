Blake Barrow loves to talk golf, barbeque and helping the less fortunate.
A former trial attorney who has been running the El Paso Rescue Mission since 1997, Barrow is known for his barbeque brisket. Six years ago, he turned that passion into a catering service that helps support the Christian homeless shelter for men at 221 Lee Street.
“I can’t imagine anything more fun or purposeful to do than what I’m doing right now,” he said. “We take people who’ve been kicked into the gutter, and help put their lives back together. I have a passion for getting homeless, down-on-their-luck people back to work and earning a paycheck.”
In the courtroom
A self-admitted “touchy-feely” guy, Barrow spent just over 10 years in the courtroom.
He started his law practice here in 1989 with the Scott Hulse firm, then opened a solo practice about 1993, quickly realizing that he now was just running a business.
Though he keeps his law license active and handles the Rescue Mission’s legal affairs along with his other duties, Barrow is content with his role as the chief executive officer of the shelter.
“What I do here is more satisfying,” Barrow said.
Homelessness in COVID
The residents, Barrow stressed, have come from all tiers of society.
“We’ve had people with all educational levels, including some Ph.Ds here,” he said. “The bottom line is, you come in, sit down with a counselor, go over your situation to determine the causes of the homelessness you have, and then formulate a recovery program that fits your needs.”
In 2019, the El Paso Coalition for the Homeless counted 809 homeless people in the El Paso area. But Barrow said that number is probably twice as high, considering a large majority of the homeless aren’t counted.
Barrow said that pre-COVID, the Rescue Mission had 140 residents, but now that number has dropped to about 60.
“It’s a really weird time right now,” he said. “Someday, we’ll be back to those numbers.”
COVID likewise has forced changes to the shelter’s set-up. Space limitations – dining room and living accommodations in particular – have narrowed.
“It’s just fewer people,” he said. “Our dining room can handle about half of what it could before, and our bunk beds in the dorm used to accommodate 22 people (11 bunk beds) but now we try to keep that at about eight people.”
While the Rescue Mission accommodates fewer people now, its slowly restoring and repurposing a new building at Cotton and Olive streets so it can grow and serve more people in need.
The pitmaster
Hallelujah! Barbeque is designed to provide vocational rehabilitation for the shelter’s residents and offers catering services.
But Barrow has been working to open a full-fledged barbeque restaurant by early 2021 at the site, where the Rescue Mission moved in 2016 after the state forced it out of its West Paisano location to make way for the Border Highway extension.
And the prospect is promising, as Barrow, a Houston native, likely was born with the B-word – barbeque – in his DNA.
He relishes the topic, displaying his official white pitmaster chef’s hat and showing a selection of super-sharp carving knives that would make Jim Bowie envious.
Samples of Barrow’s barbecuing expertise – his grilling efforts vs. those of Other Contenders – has paid off in victories.
“We’ve slaughtered ‘em in taste tests,” said the “brisket connoisseur” happily, adding that he’s also converted at least two vegetarians to the benefits of barbeque.
“You’ve got to offer the best product and the best service,” he said.
“I love watching peoples’ faces light up when they eat my food.”
