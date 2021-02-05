If there is one thread weaving through black history in El Paso, Amanda Gorman’s words capture the spirit of those past and present who, no matter the obstacles, strove make the city a better place. To honor Black History Month, here are a few of the many black El Pasoans who were brave enough to be the light.
ESTINE DAVIS has worked her whole life. And at 88, she has no plans to stop. She has been cutting hair for 69 years, first at Fort Bliss, and since the mid-1960s at Estine Eastside Barbershop on Piedras Street. Her shop has since been a hub for El Paso’s thriving black community. The likes of “BlacKkKlansman” author Ron Stallworth and retired Maj. Gen. Dana Pittard have graced her chairs.
She remembers taking the trolley to and from Fort Bliss and sitting in the back, listening to white soldiers make rude comments. “At first I hated it. But I learned how to deal with them. I learned what my ancestors went through.”
Davis believes in helping her community.
“God wakes us up for us to stop and listen – to make the word brighter and better. He is a wonderful and powerful person.”
She is active in her Baptist Church and was long the driving force in the Miss Black El Paso Pageant. Even though she has produced the pageant on a shoestring for decades once founder Nelson Sanders left town, Davis hopes to keep it going. There was no pageant last year because of the pandemic, but she hopes to get some help to get it back on the boards once it’s possible.
“The pageant helps all the young ladies. That’s why I kept it up. Makes them start to feel good about themselves and encourages them to go to college.”
OUISA DAVIS loves El Paso and the arts, but absolutely hates injustice. She loves to dance and teach dancing. She was working at Viva! El Paso in the 1980s when she began working as a paralegal.
Lawyers Ken Powell and Bobby Pearl recognized her talent and encouraged her to go to law school. She had was she says is a “faith-based response to injustices saw and my responsibility to do something about it.”
That was affirmed when she was in law school in Denver and met Mother Teresa in 1989.
“She said to me, ‘You will be a lawyer for the poor.’ When I look back on it, it was prophetic.”
After graduation, she worked in the county attorney’s office and as director of Diocesan Migrant and Refugee Services. In 1996 she became what she believes was the first black woman as an associate municipal judge, where she served until 2001. She has been in private practice almost six years.
“I can do more in private practice than in legal aid. My first question to clients is about their financials so I can get them what they needed without costing a lot of money. That’s what practicing law should be – a way of serving people.”
PASTOR MICHAEL GRADY’s faith drives him.
“I’ve always said it’s not about Sunday morning. The real work is Monday through Saturday. If not involved in our community, we’re separatists.”
It started when he was a 12-year-old growing up in the oldest black settlement in Lovejoy, Ill., preaching his first sermon. It followed him when he served the Army for 20 years as a chaplain and trainer, serving all over the world and earning five meritorious service medals. He met his wife, Jenevelryn, while serving at Fort Bliss.
They returned to El Paso in 2004 taking over Phillips Chapel CME. He is now pastor at Prince of Peace Christian Fellowship. He has served as president of both the Interdenominational Ministry Alliance and NAACP (the oldest in Texas) in El Paso.
His daughter, Michelle, was one of those shot at a Central El Paso Walmart during the August 2019 mass shooting, who has since recovered.
TINA HILL’s family set records in El Paso long before she met and married basketball legend Bobby Joe Hill, and is still setting them.
The military brought her family to El Paso where her mother, Juanita Malichi, was one of the first five black teachers hired in El Paso and helped integrate the schools.
Nolan Richardson introduced her to Bobby Joe when they both were attending then Texas Western College. Bobby Joe called her the next Monday.
“We had lunch at the SUB (Student Union Building), and we were together ever since.” She watched the 1966 NCAA championship basketball game the Miners won on television with the whole neighborhood. She married Bobby Jo, who died from a heart attack in 2002, in late 1967.
Tina is also a teacher, including 20 years at Terrace Hills Middle School, which is blending with Collins Elementary to become Bobby Joe Hill Pre-K-8. Her daughter Michelle went to school there, and is now assistant district attorney. Tina spends much of her time speaking about leadership at the schools.
“It takes leadership to be a champion. It takes character and integrity – more than just being able to bounce a ball. Whatever do, do it to the best of your ability.”
RET. MAJ. GEN. DANA PITTARD knew he wanted to be in the Army when he was 5. That’s when he saw the July 1969 issue of National Geographic with a story on Dwight D. Eisenhower, picturing him before D-Day with all the military leaders.
“I want to be that,” he told his parents, who just knew how difficult that would be for a young black man. He has carried a copy of that magazine with him throughout his career. Thanks to hard work and the late U.S. Rep. Richard White, he got his West Point appointment.
That’s also when the Eastwood High School grad realized he was living in a protective bubble in El Paso. “There had only been a handful of African American graduates (of West Point) at the time. They had unfortunately had a history of racism over the years.”
Pittard went on to serve as Joint Force Land Component Commander in Iraq, and before that Commanding General of the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss.
“It was a neat feeling to come home,” he said. He opened up the post, built a PX Mall, put in trees and bike paths, making the post completely renewable and sustainable. He created initiatives that not only brought down the suicide rate to the lowest in the Army but in the entire military.
To Pittard, Black History Month is about pride.
“It’s not just being African America
It’s American history, like Latino history is American history. I’d like everybody to have respect for our multicultural society.”
RON STALLWORTH, author of “BlacKkKlansman,” was inspired to write by his sophomore English teacher at Austin High School, Elroy Bode.
He entered a competitive writing competition Bode put on, and won.
“He’s the one who said, ‘You have an ability to put words together on paper. You should stick with it.’”
But before he was a writer, Stallworth was a policeman, inspired by his neighbor Bruce Mathis.
“I would look at him, a big man, and see the blue uniform, his stick, the hat on his head. I remember being awestruck at that sight. The first time I put on a uniform in Colorado Springs, it was Bruce Mathis I thought of.”
Stallworth went on to a successful career in policing, both in Colorado and Utah, including the story that lead to
“BlacKkKlansman,” which told of his pulling the wool over the eyes of the local KKK and its national leader David Duke. Director Spike Lee turned it into the Academy Award-winning film.
“It’s good we recognize the achievement of black folks, but sad we have to have a month dedicated to it,” he said. “That’s why it’s imperative if you’re a minority to strive to do the best you can and beyond to uplift the race, to fix your footprint on the ground so generations to come will remember it.”
JOYCE YELLOCK, daughter of BRUCE MATHIS, vividly remembers Stallworth coming over to her house. She remembers being proud of her dad, who became one of the first black detectives in El Paso, and her uncle, James Bason, who was the first black motorcycle policeman.
Her dad started as a beat cop and worked his way up.
“He was the kind of policeman that I don’t know if we have anymore.”
She remembers her dad, who was fluent in Spanish, crossing the border into Mexico on the weekend, finding that missing young person, and bringing them back. “He did his job but was kind-hearted at the same time.”
Yellock is also bilingual, is a certified bilingual teacher who is director of the early learning center on the Tigua Reservation.
One last memory of her father sticks in her mind. She had seen the advertisements for the Disney animated movie, “Cinderella,” on TV, and begged her father to take her.
“We went down to Pershing Theater. They wouldn’t let us in because we were African American. I remember my dad crying. It was so hurtful to him.”
