The El Paso Art Association is collaborating with the El Paso Community College for a Virtual Black History Month 2021 Celebration and is calling for borderland artists to submit their work for inclusion.
“Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity” is this year’s national theme for the annual celebration of achievements by African Americans and their role in history.
Black History Month has been celebrated since 1976, though its origins trace back to 1915 with the founding of the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History half a century after the 13th Amendment abolished slavery in the United States, according to history.com.
The El Paso Art Association will host a virtual exhibit, and is seeking paintings, sculptures, photography and mixed media pieces for its show.
Artists may enter up to three pieces, and is encouraging artists to submit family photographs along with their entries.
The show is open to all, and the deadline to enter is Sunday, Feb. 7.
EPCC’s Diversity and Inclusion Programs will host the virtual celebration at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at epcc.edu/Services/Diversity.
Information: 915-534-7377; or online at elpasoartassociation.com; via email at epaa500@sbcglobal.net
