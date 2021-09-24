If you’re new to the world of K-12 education in Texas, the options for what schooling is best for your child can be overwhelming.
In the not-that-distant past, kids would likely attend their neighborhood public school.
Much of that has changed in El Paso, with more districts offering open enrollment and some historic neighborhood schools closing after decades of educating children.
There are more than 175,000 students enrolled in El Paso County’s nine public school districts and public charter schools, across all grades. But there are also private schools, online schools and homeschooling, just to name a few different options.
Finding the right school for your child may take some trial and error, but it’s best to go into the process with knowledge of the basics.
Here’s what’s available for K-12 education in El Paso, including preschool options for children as young as 3.
Traditional public schools
There are nine traditional public school districts in El Paso: El Paso, Ysleta, Socorro, Canutillo, Clint, San Elizario, Tornillo, Fabens and Anthony.
The largest three – El Paso, Ysleta and Socorro – offer open enrollment, which means students living anywhere in the county can enroll at any of the districts’ schools when space allows.
Each public school district also has a number of magnet schools with specialized focus on a number of professions, including the Silva health magnet at Jefferson High in EPISD.
Traditional public school districts also have early college high schools, where students are dually taking high school courses while earning college credit. The Canutillo ISD’s Transmountain Early College High School is one example.
Public school districts have also recently begun offering all-girls and all-boys campuses for middle school, including the Young Women’s STEAM Research & Preparatory Academy in EPISD.
Charters
El Paso County has recently seen a rapid expansion of charter schools, which are publicly funded but do not have the elected board governance of a public school. Charters also have more leniency in things like teacher hiring, though many still do hire certified instructors.
There are two charter chains with presence in El Paso: Idea and Harmony. Both are based in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley.
Idea has four campuses in El Paso: Mesa Hills, Edgemere, Rio Vista and Mesquite Hills. The charter chain also has plans to expand in El Paso.
Harmony has several campuses, incuding Harmony School of Innovation, Harmony Science Academy and Harmony School of Excellence.
There are also several locally run charters in El Paso, including El Paso Leadership Academy, Burnham Wood Charter School District (with four campuses), Paso Del Norte Academy, La Fe Preparatory School and El Paso Academy.
Private schools
El Paso has a large network of private school options, including with religious and non-religious affiliations.
There are several parochial schools in the city, as well as two Catholic private high schools in El Paso: Cathedral High and Loretto Academy. There’s also El Paso Christian School.
Radford School is also a private K-12 campus in Central El Paso.
There are also Jewish schools in El Paso, including the Cherry Hill School on the Westside, and the J Center for Early Learning, which focuses on children ages 18 months to kindergarten.
Private day schools in El Paso include the El Paso Country Day School and a handful of Montessori schools.
Homeschool
Texas’ guidelines for homeschooling put most of the power in the parent’s court, with no requirements for mandated curriculum.
As traditional public schools have upended normality for students across the country, more parents have opted to take their child’s education into their own hands.
Thre are homeschool networks across Texas, including the El Paso Homeschool Association, that help families link up and provide curriculum help and other tips.
Online school
In Texas, there are also online K-12 education options.
Students can receive the entirety of their education remotely, accessed anywhere there’s an internet connection. It can be good for students and families looking for the flexibility of homeschooling without the added duties of curriculum-creating.
The Texas Education Agency provides a resource called the Texas Virtual School Network that gives information about curriculum, courses and instructors. Some eligible students can also enroll in a virtual school while being enrolled at a public school.
